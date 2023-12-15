UK: Three found guilty of Caroline Glachan murder that took place 27 years ago

The High Court in Glasgow on Thursday (Dec 14) convicted two men and a woman of murdering then 14-year-old Caroline Glachan 27 years ago. The murder had caused quite a stir back then when Caroline's body was found in a river in Scotland.

The court convicted Robert O’Brien (45), Andrew Kelly (44) and Donna Marie Brand (44) and remanded them to custody. Their sentencing will take place on January 15. All of the convicts were teenagers at the time of the murder.

Reports in local media said that Glachan's family was seen sobbing inside the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.

"This is a day we never thought would happen. I would like to say a big thank you to detective inspector Stuart Grainger and all of the police who worked on the case over the years," said Margaret McKeich, Caroline's mother as quoted by The Independent.

“I just don’t know what to say. This has been a great day. I can’t sum up how I feel. It will not bring her back, but at least we know who was responsible is serving time because for the last 25 years, they’ve had their Christmases and birthdays, but my Caroline has been in the ground.”

The murder

Caroline Glachan's body was found on the banks of a river in Renton, which is in the northwest of Glasgow.

Prosecutors reportedly told the court that the accused, who were teenagers at the time, called Caroline at a bridge beside the river. The 14-year-old Caroline was then attacked by the trio who kicked and punched her on body and on the head.

Prosecutors also said that the accused caused blunt force injuries to Caroline by throwing bricks or "similar instruments. She was either pushed or caused to fall into the river after which she ultimately died.

A forensic pathologist who took stand during the trial said that Caroline was alive but severely injured when she fell into the river and drowning was the cause of her death.