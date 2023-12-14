UK sees surge in Norovirus cases with over 1,500 infected

The UK has witnessed a notable rise in norovirus cases in recent weeks, with nearly 1,500 confirmed cases reported by the beginning of this month. This marks a 60 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, posing challenges for healthcare resources and staff, according to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Scotland.

'Winter vomiting bug'

Norovirus, often referred to as the "winter vomiting bug," is highly contagious and known to cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Health experts express concern about the surge in cases, particularly with the approaching Christmas season.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus causing symptoms similar to the stomach flu, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Unlike the flu, norovirus is not preventable with a vaccine. The virus spreads easily through contact with an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notes that it leads to inflammation in the stomach or intestines, resulting in acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms typically manifest 12 to 48 hours after exposure, with most individuals recovering within one to three days.

There is no specific medication for norovirus, and recovery typically relies on the body's natural healing process.

The CDC recommends drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, a common concern with norovirus. Regular handwashing with soap and water is crucial, as the virus can persist in the feces of recovered individuals for at least two weeks.

The surge in norovirus cases raises concerns about the strain on healthcare resources and staff as the festive season approaches. With no specific treatment available, preventive measures, including proper hygiene and fluid intake, become crucial in curbing the spread of the virus.