India: Kerala sees uptick in COVID-19 cases with over 750 active cases in state

After a brief respite, Covid cases in the Indian state of Kerala are witnessing a concerning surge, with active cases rising sharply from 33 to 768 within a month.

Kerala holds the highest burden of infections in the country, a phenomenon attributed to the state's robust testing and reporting practices, as per health experts.

Doctors, as reported by the New Indian Express, note a rise in individuals seeking medical attention at outpatient clinics, presenting symptoms such as high fever, cough, wheezing, and chest congestion.

Despite the surge, doctors emphasise there's no cause for panic. Kerala reports the highest daily and active cases in the nation, with a peak of 157 cases on December 7.

State health department data reveals over 11,700 people sought hospital care for fever on a single day, resulting in more than 170 admissions. Concerns arise post-fever symptoms, including prolonged coughing, sputum expectoration, and wheezing.

Multiple viral infections

Dr P S Shajahan, a Pulmonary Medicine professor, told the New Indian Express that out that while a percentage of individuals reporting fever may have Covid-19, testing remains low, and multiple virus infections in a patient are possible.

Reassuring the public, Dr Shajahan suggests no need for panic but advises the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions to wear masks in public, reducing the risk of contracting various viral infections amidst the withdrawal of Covid restrictions and the onset of winter.