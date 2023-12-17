Jaishankar clears the air on diplomatic rows in US, Canada, slams UN Security Council as 'old club'

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday (Dec 17) opened up about allegations made by the United States and Canada regarding pro-Khalistani elements saying that both the issues were not the same.

He further stated that India was ready to look into the matter as it is a responsible country.

While speaking at the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru, Jaishankar asserted that India is willing to take into consideration the concerns shared by any other country referring to the allegations imposed by Canada about the alleged link of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"I think everybody knows that India is a country where we are very responsible, very prudent in what we do and the whole issue for us has been that we have always maintained that. If any country, not just Canada, if any country has a concern and gives us some input or some basis for that concern, we are always open to looking at it," he said, adding, "This is what countries do."

"So we very sincerely have told the Canadians saying that look it's up to you, I mean your choice whether you would like us to pursue it, further look into it or not," he added.

US indictment of Nikhil Gupta

Jaishankar, speaking on US indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta in connection with a foiled murder plot to kill Khalistani separatist and leader of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, underlined that at the time America raised the issue, some specific things were brought to India's notice and that New Delhi was looking into it.

"The point was when Americans brought up some issues and the two issues are not necessarily the same. When they brought up that issue the Americans told us some specific things. What happens in international relations from time to time such challenges can arise," EAM Jaishankar said.

Earlier in Nov, the United States had charged Gupta with murder-for-hire over a conspiracy to assassinate Pannun, who is a dual citizen of America and Canada, the US attorney's office in Manhattan said in a statement.

US Attorney Damian Williams announced charges against Gupta, who was arrested by Czech authorities in the month of June this year in conformance to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

Following this development, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi released a statement saying that the case, allegedly linking Gupta to an Indian official was a "matter of concern" and was contrary to government policy.

On the other hand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, India has rebuffed the claims calling them "absurd and motivated".

Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

Jaishankar, during the same event, also took a sharp dig at the UN Security Council saying that it was like an "old club" where member nations were unwilling to admit new members as they do not want to let go of their grip.

"Security Council is like an old club, where there are set members who don't want to let go of the grip. They want to keep control over the club. Not very keen to admit more members, not keen to have their practices questioned," Jaishankar said.

"In a way, it's a human failing. But I think today it is harming the world. It is harming the world because, on key issues confronting the world, the UN is getting less and less effective," he said.

"And I can also tell you the global sentiment. I mean, today, if you ask 200 countries in the world, do you want reform or don't you want reform? A very large number of countries would say, yes, we want reform...," he added while emphasising that nations are urging for reform efforts in the UN Security Council to deal with the prevailing challenges.