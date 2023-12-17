Oman's Sultan fascinated by India's space project, interested in India-made drones, says Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his address at the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru, said that Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik was fascinated by India's space project and also showed interest in India-made drones.

He met Oman Sultan on Friday and said that he values his "guidance for further deepening our Strategic Partnership."

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to call on His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman as he begins his State visit. Value his guidance for further deepening of our Strategic Partnership."

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in a statement said that Sultan Haitham's visit to India establishes a major milestone that depends primarily upon historical relations and also opens the road for a fresh, positive stage in developing bilateral ties, as per Oman News Agency reports.

The Oman Foreign Minister said that the Sultan's visit underlines the strength of bilateral relations between both countries.

Badr further said that the visit also showcased a joint commitment to bolster cooperation that arises from the long-standing foundations of friendship, cultural and economic exchange and continuous interaction between the peoples of the two friendly nations, news agency ANI reported citing the Oman News Agency.

The Oman Sultan arrived in India's capital city, New Delhi, on Friday (Dec 15) on a three-day visit. He was received by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, at the Delhi Airport.

India's President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in the honour of Oman Sultan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (Dec 16).

PM Modi and Oman Sultan discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan, on Saturday (Dec 16) held a meeting in New Delhi where the two leaders discussed ways to heighten cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, and innovation.

They also reviewed the full range of bilateral ties.

Taking to his official X account after the meeting with the Sultan, PM Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. Reviewing the full range of bilateral ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, innovation and more."

PM Modi and Haitham bin Tariq, during the delegation-level talks, adopted a new 'India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future' under which both countries will work in ten different areas.

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr said the Sultan's meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirm the presence of substantial cooperation that emphasises Oman-India's future perspectives on prioritising engagements in the fields of economy, technology, energy, trade and investment.

He said: "The move will also help achieve our joint goals of sustainable economic development that generates benefits to the two countries and the region at large."