India made an excellent start to the ODI series against South Africa as they registered a statement eight-wicket win against the hosts at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The contest played on Sunday saw Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan run riot as they scalped nine wickets between them and narrowed South Africa to 116, their third-lowest ODI total against India. In reply, India reached the total in 16.2 overs as debutant Sai Sudharsan (unbeaten 55) and Shreyas Iyer (52) ended with fifties as the visitors now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

