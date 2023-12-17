LIVE TV
ugc_banner

SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep, Avesh dismantle Proteas at Wanderers to earn statement win in curtain-raiser

Johannesburg , South AfricaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 17, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
main img

SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep, Avesh dismantle Proteas at Wanderers to earn statement win in curtain-raiser Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The contest played on Sunday (Dec 17) saw Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan run riot as they scalped nine wickets between them and narrowed South Africa to 116, their third-lowest ODI total against India. In reply, India reached the total in 16.2 overs as debutant Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer ended with fifties.

India made an excellent start to the ODI series against South Africa as they registered a statement eight-wicket win against the hosts at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The contest played on Sunday saw Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan run riot as they scalped nine wickets between them and narrowed South Africa to 116, their third-lowest ODI total against India. In reply, India reached the total in 16.2 overs as debutant Sai Sudharsan (unbeaten 55) and Shreyas Iyer (52) ended with fifties as the visitors now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.  

×

More to Follow...

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan withdraws from Test squad due to personal reasons; KS Bharat roped in as replacement

Nathan Lyon joins 500 Test wickets club as Australia crush Pakistan in Perth

Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand against Bangladesh for home T20Is