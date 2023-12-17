North Korea fires ballistic projectile, says South Korea

North Korea launched a ballistic projectile on Sunday (Dec 17), Seoul's army released a statement saying, after the United States and South Korea warned any nuclear attack by Pyongyang would lead to the end of its regime.

"Our military detected a suspected short-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea at around 22:38 today," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

It further added that the military had amplified its alert stance and was "closely sharing information regarding North Korea's ballistic missile with the United States and Japan".

Japan's defence ministry also stated North Korea launched "what appears to be a ballistic missile", with its coastguard adding that it seemed to have already fallen.

Kyodo News, citing unnamed Japanese government sources, said it was a short-range missile and had fallen outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

US, South Korea warn North Korea

The United States and South Korea issued a warning to North Korea that any kind of nuclear attack against Seoul and Washington "is unacceptable and will result in the end of the (Kim Jong) Un regime”.

"The US side reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response," read the statement.

Both allies held their second session of the Nuclear Consultative Group in Washington on Friday (Dec 15), where they discussed nuclear deterrence in the event of conflict with the North.

Earlier on Sunday (Dec 17), a spokesperson for the North's defence ministry slammed the US and South Korea's plans to expand a key annual joint military drill next year to include a nuclear operation drill and warned of "a preemptive and deadly counteraction".

"This is an open declaration on nuclear confrontation to make the use of nuclear weapons against the DPRK a fait accompli," the statement carried out by the KCNA news agency said, using the official acronym for North Korea.