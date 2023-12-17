Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Canadian youth charged in terror plot against Jewish people

Israel is continuing its offensive against Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip. On Saturday (Dec 16), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep up the military pressure on Hamas, adding his country would fight until complete victory.

"With all the deep sorrow, I want to clarify: the military pressure is necessary both for the return of the kidnapped and for achieving victory over our enemies," Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

Hamas, meanwhile, said it would not open any new negotiations to exchange prisoners "unless the aggression against our people stops completely."

Also on Saturday, the Israeli army arrested 80 Hamas members at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital during a siege that lasted several days. "The troops apprehended approximately 80 terrorists... destroyed terror infrastructure in the area" and found "numerous weapons", the army said.

Follow all updates on the conflict here: