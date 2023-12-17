Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Canadian youth charged in terror plot against Jewish people
Story highlights
Israel is continuing its offensive against Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip. On Saturday (Dec 16), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep up the military pressure on Hamas, adding his country would fight until complete victory. "With all the deep sorrow, I want to clarify: the military pressure is necessary both for the return of the kidnapped and for achieving victory over our enemies," Prime Minister Netanyahu said. Hamas, meanwhile, said it would not open any new negotiations to exchange prisoners "unless the aggression against our people stops completely." Also on Saturday, the Israeli army arrested 80 Hamas members at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital during a siege that lasted several days. "The troops apprehended approximately 80 terrorists... destroyed terror infrastructure in the area" and found "numerous weapons", the army said.
Follow all updates on the conflict here:
The Canadian police on Saturday charged an Ottawa youth with directing terrorist activities against Jewish people and giving instructions on explosives. The accused was not identified due to their young age.
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday the "need is urgent" for a "sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza.
"We must do all we can to pave the way to a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace. The sooner it comes, the better — the need is urgent," Cameron and Baerbock wrote in a joint Sunday Times article, pointing out that too many civilians had been killed in the conflict.
