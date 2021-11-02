Top 10 world news: ISIS-K wants Pakistan's destruction, China dismisses US covid origin report and more

ISIS-K has declared that their real goal is Pakistan's destruction. Blaming the country for the Afghanistan situation, the group says that its uncompromising goal remains unchanged and that anybody who goes against Islam or opposes the Quran will face their wrath.

In other news, China has responded to the recent Unites States Intelligence report on COVID-19 origins. A spokesperson of the country called the report unscientific and without credibility, adding that a lie repeated a thousand times remains a lie and that US intelligence services are known for their "fraud and deception".

Finally, at the end of today's newsletter, WION brings you an exclusive sneak peek into the 'reborn' INS Vikrant.

Covid origins: China says US report without credibility, intelligence services known for 'fraud and deception'

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says declassified US intelligence reports suggesting the COVID-19 outbreak originated in a lab are unscientific and without credibility.

After ‘medical issue’ with astronaut, NASA delays SpaceX rocket launch to ISS

In a rare health-related pause, NASA has delayed a SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the international space station (ISS).

Stock daily necessities, China tells families ahead of winter

After unusually heavy rains caused vegetable prices to surge, the Chinese government has urged families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies. Earlier, concerns were also raised about shortage of supply.

19 dead in attack on Kabul military hospital; gunmen killed, says Taliban

First target is to destroy Pakistan: ISIS-K blames Islamabad for Afghanistan chaos

ISIS-K, also called Daesh-Khorasan in Afghanistan, has declared its uncompromising goal unchanged, warning anybody who goes against Islam or opposes the Quran will face their wrath.

Tokyo train attack: Man dressed as 'Joker' wanted to 'kill lots of people'

The man who carried out the attack on a train in Japan last week wanted to reportedly "kill lots of people" on Halloween night.

'No longer be accessible': Yahoo pulls out of China amid tech crackdown

Yahoo has announced it is closing its operations in China due to an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment", the move comes as US tech giant Epic Games also announced its shut down in China due to curbs.

Exclusive | An on-board look at the 'reborn' INS Vikrant, India’s first-ever indigenous aircraft carrier

WION went on board a Sea King chopper from India’s Southern Naval Command Headquarters and headed out of the Coast, over the scenic Kochi city.

Mona Al-Khurais: Saudi Arabia gets its first female firearms trainer

After a legislation change, a Saudi female weapons trainer breaks down barriers in a male-dominated sector.

US 'nuke sniffer' plane flies over South China Sea: Report

According to a report, the United States sent a fleet of military planes, including a nuclear-sniffer plane, over the South China Sea. The reported sortie came just one month after a US nuclear submarine hit an underwater object in the South China Sea.