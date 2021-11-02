Stock daily necessities, China tells families ahead of winter

After unusually heavy rains caused vegetable prices to surge, the Chinese government has urged families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies. Earlier, concerns were also raised about shortage of supply.

In a statement, commerce ministry late on Monday told local authorities to do a good job in ensuring supply and stable prices. It also told to give early warnings of any supply issues.

In the run-up to China's most important holiday, the Lunar New Year, the central government goes an extra mile to boost the supply of fresh vegetables and pork. It will fall in early February next year.

This year, the efforts have become more urgent as extreme weather destroyed crops in Shandong in early October. It is the country's biggest vegetable growing region.

From the northwest to the northeast of the country, the outbreaks of Covid cases threaten to disrupt food supplies.

Last week, the price of spinach, broccoli and cucumbers had more than doubled from early October. In recent days, the prices have also eased.

Local authorities should purchase vegetables that can be stored and also look to strengthen emergency delivery networks to guarantee smooth and efficient distribution channels, added the commerce ministry.

