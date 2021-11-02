19 dead in attack on Kabul military hospital; gunmen killed, says Taliban

Two explosions shook Kabul, killing at least 19 people and injuring 43 more, in an attack on a National military hospital, according to Taliban officials and a doctor, while a witness reported gunfire.

The blasts were the latest in a series of strikes in the weeks since the Taliban took control in August after a two-decade struggle against the US-backed government.

A series of violent assaults by the Islamic State group's local chapter have hampered the hardline Islamist group's efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday. Taliban security officials claimed that all the attackers were killed and the operation hads ended.

According to witnesses on the scene, the sound of small weapons fire could also be heard from the explosion site.

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the complexities including militancy and sectarian violence are widely arising in the country.

On October 20, the Taliban's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, praised the "sacrifices" of suicide bombers who carried out innumerable horrific strikes across Afghanistan during the country's 20-year US occupation, according to the article.

The minister awarded the family of suicide bombers with cash and land during a ceremony in a hotel in Kabul.

In a tweet, Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty stated that the Taliban could not have returned to power without the support of suicide bombers.

The Taliban's adoration of suicide bombers infuriated many Afghans, particularly those who had lost loved ones in suicide strikes, according to the research.

