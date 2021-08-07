Top 10 world news: India wins gold at Olympics, NASA to send people to Mars and more

Responding to G7 accusations of Iran's involvement in the deadly attack on tanker Mercer Street, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the allegations were baseless. He also added that it was "noteworthy" that this incident was stage-set to take place days before the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president.

In other news, in a statement, NASA said it wanted to recruit a select group of good people to help the agency achieve its goal of transporting people to Mars by 2037. NASA is looking for 'highly driven individuals' to participate in a year-long Mars simulation module of the Martian surface.

Finally, also read about Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic win in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

NASA is recruiting to send humans to Mars as soon as 2037

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Javelin, India's first-ever win in athletics

Global COVID-19 deaths estimated to reach 5.3 million by December

As the delta variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that 5.3 million deaths will be reported and 12 million excess deaths will occur by December.

North Korea developing nuclear, missile programs in 2021- UN Report

Reports seen by Reuters on Friday show North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs despite international sanctions and a worsening economic situation during the first half of 2021.

Another lockdown unlikely in UK, claims scientist who imposed first restrictions

Even with the wide spread of the Delta variant coronavirus, the UK government's top scientific advisor says it is highly unlikely that any further lockdown will be needed in the country.

Churches in Hungary to be subject to anti LGBTQ law

According to a new announcement by the Hungarian government, churches will also be affected by Hungary's controversial anti-LGBTQ law.

COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission

Public Health England said that a recent report reveals that the Delta variant of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 suggests the vaccinated may be just as susceptible to transmitting the highly contagious strain as the unvaccinated.

UK women call out employers for not understanding pain of menopause

Women are standing up for their rights, which they feel are being taken away by large corporations. A growing number of women are suing their employers for unfair dismissal and gender discrimination based on the menopause period.

Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19: Study

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that unvaccinated people have double the risk of reinfecting themselves with COVID-19.