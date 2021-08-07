Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Javelin, India's first-ever win in athletics

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has scripted history in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old has become the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal for India.

His monstrous throw in the second round proved too good for other javelin throwers. His biggest rival, Johannes Vetter, was out in the first round of the finals.

Neeraj Chopra finished on top with a throw that went 87.58m

