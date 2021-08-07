Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw that won India its first-ever athletics gold - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra has become the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics after Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won it in Beijing in 2008.

During the finals of the javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra breached the 87m metre mark in his very first throw. No other thrower could go past 87m.

Neeraj then went past his mark on the second throw. He threw his javelin at 87.58m.

Take a look at the Gold-winning throw:

His closest rival and reigning World Champion was out in the very first round during the finals.

Czech Republic's Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vítězslav Veselý (85.44m) won silver and bronze respectively.

With this medal, India go past their previous best and have 7 medals in their tally with four bronze, two silver and one gold.