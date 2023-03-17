Top 10 world news: ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin, Turkey to ratify Finland's NATO bid & more

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday (March 17) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in the abduction and "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. In other news, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (March 17) that his government will start the process of ratifying Finland's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership bid in Parliament after the country took concrete steps to keep its promises.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday (March 17) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in the abduction and "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (March 17) that his government will start the process of ratifying Finland's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership bid in Parliament after the country took concrete steps to keep its promises.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, on Friday (March 17) awarded the two pilots who were involved in intercepting a United States MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea amid Moscow’s ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to avoid being jailed at least till March 24, after Lahore High Court granted him time-conditioned bail in all nine cases filed against him in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore respectively.

Hours after China's foreign ministry announced that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping will embark on a three-day state visit to Russia, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will sign a declaration as Russia-China ties enter 'a new era'.

Attacks by marauding gang members continued for third night in northeast Brazil in spite of security having been strengthened, authorities said on Thursday (March 16). Media reports showed images of public buses and building set on fire in nine cities including in Natal, the state capital of northeastern state of Grande do Norte state.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Friday ordered to dissolve of the parliament ahead of the all-important general election as the military leader seeks to extend his second term spanning eight years.

German lawmakers on Friday (March 17) approved a plan to shrink the country's increasingly bloated Parliament. However, two opposition parties- the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Left Party- were vehemently critical and the plan is expected to face a court challenge.

Israel’s new far-right government’s plan to overhaul its judicial system is facing tough resistance from reserve forces of the country’s military intelligence unit who have announced to halt their volunteer services from coming Sunday.