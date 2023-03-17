Turkey to start ratifying Finland's NATO membership bid

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (March 17) that his government will start the process of ratifying Finland's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership bid in Parliament after the country took concrete steps to keep its promises. "We have decided to start the protocol of Finland's accession to NATO in our parliament," Erdogan said following talks with his visiting Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, the news agency AFP reported.

Erdogan added that NATO will play a role in maintaining global security, and stability by getting stronger with Finland's membership.

Finnish President Niinisto reacted to the development by saying that it was important news for all.

More details will be added soon.

