Putin, Xi to sign declaration as Russia-China ties enter 'new era': Kremlin

Hours after China's foreign ministry announced that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping will embark on a three-day state visit to Russia, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will sign a declaration as Russia-China ties enter 'a new era'.

Xi Jinping will begin his Russia visit on Monday at the invitation of his Moscow counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis, as well as ways to boost bilateral ties. In February, China sought a comprehensive cease-fire in Ukraine in a 12-point plan issued on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Kremlin added that the two leaders would meet for an informal lunch on Monday and will hold formal talks on Tuesday.

"Contacts between the president and (Xi) will begin on March 20 in the afternoon. It will be a face-to-face conversation. There will be an informal lunch. And 21 March will actually be the day of negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Xi Jinping Russia visit: What to expect?

According to the Kremlin, the negotiations will include a discussion of "current issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

The sides also plan to exchange opinions within the context of deepening of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. The two sides are expected to sign a number of important bilateral documents.

This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.

