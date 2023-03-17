Xi set to visit Russia from March 20-22, Kremlin confirms

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia has been confirmed for next week. He will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit, Kremlin said Friday. President Vladimir Putin had earlier invited Xi to visit the country. The visit comes on the heels of an offer from China to broker peace in Ukraine. It will be Xi's first visit to the country since Russia's military intervention in Ukraine began in February last year.

Xi is also reportedly set to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his Moscow visit. China's offer has been met with scepticism in the West given Beijing's diplomatic support for Russia.

"During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China," the Kremlin said.

"A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," it added.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, in a Twitter message, said it will be a trip "for friendship and peace".

"On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations," she said.

She added that during the visit, China will uphold "an objective and fair position" on the Ukraine war and "play a constructive role in promoting talks for peace".

Earlier, the trip was touted to happen sometime around April end or May. Putin had talked about Xi's visit last month, but no definitive date was given. Xi last met Putin in September 2022, during a summit in central Asia.

China and Russia entered a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, when Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics.

The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has flourished in the past year, with China being Russia's biggest buyer of oil.

(With inputs from agencies)