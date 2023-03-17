Russian defence minister awards pilots involved in downing of US drone over Black Sea

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, on Friday (March 17) awarded two pilots who were involved in intercepting a United States MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea amid Moscow’s ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine This comes after the US has previously accused Russia of an “unsafe” and “unprofessional” intercept of its MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drone which eventually crashed in the Black Sea on Tuesday.

The Russian military has said that they scrambled its air defence unit jets after detecting the US drone but has denied causing the crash and said that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had lost control, a claim the US has since disputed. While repeating its version of the events, the Russian ministry announced the awards on Friday.

“As a result of sharp manoeuvring around 9:30 am (Moscow time), the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle went into uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface,” said the Russian military in a statement, as per Reuters.

The defence minister Shoigu presented the awards to the two Su-27 pilots for “preventing” the US drone from “violating” international airspace restrictions placed by Moscow amid what it describes as its “special military operation” in Ukraine, reported The Moscow Times.

The statement added, “The drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the area of the temporary airspace usage regime established for the special military operation (and) communicated to all users of international airspace.”

The US military, which also released a 42-second video on Thursday of the incident said that the drone was on a routine mission when it was intercepted over the Black Sea in international airspace. It also alleged that the fighter jets sprayed fuel on the drone in an apparent bid to harass it while the encounter lasted 30-40 minutes before one of the propellers got damaged and it crashed into the sea.





