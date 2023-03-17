NATO, EU chiefs visit important North Sea gas platform

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were on Friday (March 17) travellilng to the Troll A platform in the North Sea. The platform extracts gas from Norway's biggest gas field. The visit has drawn attention to and underlined importance of Norwegian gas for energy security of Europe. After Russian reduced natural gas supply to Europe last year, Norway became the largest gas supplier to the EU.

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen will "discuss the protection and resilience of critical infrastructure and gas supplies to Europe" with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal, the PM's office said in a statement.

Security at Norwegian petroleum installations was increased after the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on Sept. 26 in the Baltic Sea, with NATO allies providing military support.

Troll alone covered 11.3% of EU gas consumption last year, according to operator Equinor. The field accounts for one third of daily Norwegian gas exports to Europe.

Troll's gas is piped to a processing plant on Norway's west coast before it is piped again to the European Union and Britain.

Russia has long been a major supplier of natural gas to Europe. But in the aftermath of the Ukraine war, as the EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia, the latter chose to squeeze the supply in retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies)

