After Poland, Slovakia to send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to war-torn Ukraine; Kremlin reacts

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday (March 17) that his government approved sending 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to war-torn Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Heger said, "Slovak government just approved sending 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine! Promises must be kept and when Zelensky asked for more weapons including fighter jets, I said we'll do our best. Glad others are doing the same. Military aid is to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself and the entire Europe against Russia."

Addressing a press conference, Heger also said that his government would deliver a Kub air defence system to Ukraine, the news agency AFP reported.

Slovakia is the second North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member country to send warplanes to Ukraine. A day back, Poland said that it would send an initial batch of four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, "In the coming days we will first transfer, if I remember correctly, four fully operational planes to Ukraine." Duda added that Poland currently has a dozen or so MiG planes that it inherited from the German Democratic Republic, which they are on the verge of sending to Ukraine.

"These MiGs are still in service in Poland's air force. They're in their last years of operation but are still for the most part in full working order," the president said. He also pointed out that these MiGs are jets that Ukrainian pilots can operate today without any additional training, AFP further reported.

Reacting to Poland's decision, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson told the news agency that Kyiv was "grateful to our partners." "MiGs will not solve the tasks, we need F-16s. But MiGs will help to strengthen our capabilities indeed," air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year, Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to send warplanes -- although seeking primarily modern US-made F-16s -- but so far no Western countries had committed to giving jets to Kyiv.

On Thursday, the US said it was informed about Poland's decision to send warplanes to the war-torn country. However, the White House said that Warsaw's move does not change Washington's decision against sending its warplanes to Ukraine.

"It doesn't change our calculus with regards to F16s," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Polish, Slovak jets sent to Ukraine will be destroyed: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday reacted to Poland and Slovak's decision to send warplanes to Ukraine. The Kremlin said that such fighter jets would be destroyed, and reiterated that Western arms deliveries to Kyiv would not change Moscow's military aims.

"The supply of this military equipment -- as we have repeatedly said -- will not change the outcome of the special military operation... Of course, all this equipment will be destroyed," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

