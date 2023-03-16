Poland to send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets, becomes first NATO nation to do so

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday (March 16) said that Warsaw is set to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming days amid the ongoing war. With this announcement, Poland becomes the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country to do so after Ukraine's persistent requests of supplying warplanes.

Duda said that Poland has around a dozen of MIGs that it got in the 90s when the aircraft were handed down from the German Democratic Republic. He mentioned that the jets are functional and play a part in the defence of the nation's airspace. He agreed that the fighter jets are at the end of their operational life but insisted that they are "still functional".

Duda told a news conference: "Firstly, literally within the next few days, we will hand over, as far as I remember, four aircraft to Ukraine in full working order. The rest are being prepared, serviced."

“In the coming days we will hand over four planes to the Ukraine, the remaining machines are being serviced and prepared for handover. We will replace them with deliveries of South Korean FA-50s and American F-35s,” the Polish president said.

WATCH | Pentagon releases 40-second declassified video of Russian jet crashing into US drone

Duda said that Poland had roughly 10-20 MiG 29 jets. The ones transferred to war-torn Ukraine will be replaced at home with South Korean FA-50 planes bought by Poland, followed by American F-35s. Poland has also sent 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak had also said that the nation wanted to transfer MiG-29 planes to Ukraine "within the framework of a larger coalition of countries". On being quizzed about the nations in this coalition, Blaszczak mentioned Slovakia.

However, he noted that "of course, we are open to others," and added that "we absolutely want to conduct our activity within the framework of a coalition."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE