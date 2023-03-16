US-Russia faceoffs: Here are the worst confrontations between two top global powers in recent times

On Tuesday (March 14), a Russian fighter Su-27 forced down a united States MQ-9 (Reaper) over the Black Sea. Following the collision, US officials called the crash "reckless." The US State Dept summoned the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov over the incident. Responding to Washington's claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that the relations between both countries are at their lowest. But lowest since when? The black sea collision is not the first confrontation between the two, there have been multiple and much more worse incidents. Here's everything you need to know about the worst US-Russia confrontations in history:

There have been several nuclear close calls during the Cold War, the Cuban missile crisis and many more by the US and Soviet forces. According to CNN, in 1960, the downing of the U-2 spy plane piloted by Francis Gary Powers Is the most famous case that created major embarrassment for the US, stirring global media attention to Washington.

Why was the US drone flying over the Black Sea?

The United States reconnaissance missions have been a regular practice over the Black sea and the area has been heavily militarised since Russia annexed Crimea in the year 2014.

Why the fury over the downing of Repear? The ongoing war in Ukraine is one reason, where the Russians for instance have capitalised on Kyiv and has caused damage worth billions of dollars.

US-Russia's Wagner group in Syria:

In February 2018, a US contingent in eastern Syria clashed with a force advancing their military base including members of Russia's private military group "Wagner." However, Moscow back then denied the existence of its mercenary group but also highlighted the presence of a long stand "deconflcition line" between the US and Russia

The United States called for air strikes and artillery on the other group, killing dozens of Wagner mercenaries and the Syrian allies. As per CNN, the battle between the two was the deadliest encounter between US forces and Russian fighters since the end of the Cold War.

Another instance was the Korean war when the US fighter pilots engaged in several aerial combats against Soviet MiGs. Washington even carried out several surveillance flights.

One of the declassified instances was the one that occurred in Soviet Armenia, where the downing of Flight 60528, a US C-130 on a spy mission killed 17 people.