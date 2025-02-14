Hamas released the names of three hostages - all men - to be released on Saturday (Feb 15) as part of the 6th prisoner exchanges with Israel.

US Vice President JD Vance addressed the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday (Feb 14) and slammed free speech restriction in Europe.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) offered to help mediate the India-China border issues, an offer India indirectly declined.

Hamas releases names of three Israeli hostages set to be released tomorrow

Hamas has released the names of three male hostages who are set to be freed on Saturday (Feb 15) as part of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange.

'There's nothing America can do for you': JD Vance slams free speech restrictions in Europe in Munich speech

US Vice-President JD Vance delivered a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday (Feb 14). He began by paying tribute to those affected by the recent suspected car-ramming attack in Munich.

‘I’d love to help,’ says Trump on India-China border dispute; New Delhi responds

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) offered to help mediate the India-China border issues, an offer India indirectly declined.

Ukraine's Zelensky says talks with Trump ‘not enough’ for peace as Russia skips Munich Security Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (Feb 14) that his previous discussions with former US President Donald Trump have been "definitely not enough to form a plan" for peace.

JD Vance threatens 'economic,' 'military' sanctions against Russia if Putin denies peace talk with Ukraine

US Vice President JD Vance threatened Moscow on Thursday (Feb 13) with sanctions and potential military action if the Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that includes independence of Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal reported.

US defence secy Pete Hegseth says one doesn't have to 'trust' Putin to negotiate Ukraine peace deal

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday (Feb 14) that one does not have to "trust" the Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate the peace deal with Ukraine.

‘Extremely fruitful’ PM Modi shares highlights from his US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 14) shared the highlights from his "extremely fruitful" visit to the US. In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared a 03:45 min video with the caption, “Here are highlights from an extremely fruitful USA visit. From energy to education, trade to technology and AI to space…many issues discussed.”

Modi holds head high in Cross-Atlantic diplomacy, but US trade details may hold surprises

Football kiss scandal: Trial of Spain's ex-soccer chief Luis Rubiales ends, verdict soon

The trial of controversial former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales came to an end on Friday (Feb 14) by the authorities as a verdict is expected soon. Rubiales, in the spotlight for kissing Spanish female footballer Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup presentation ceremony will soon learn the verdict.

Chhaava Review: Vicky Kaushal brings Maratha grandeur of Shivaji's son in blood-soaked period drama

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava presents the story of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje in a grand, brutal, and blood-soaked film.