US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) offered to help mediate the India-China border issues, an offer India indirectly declined.

'I'd love to help,' says Trump

“I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped,” Trump said addressing the media alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

"That's been going on for a long time. I would hope that China and India and Russia and the US and all of us can get along. It's very important," Trump added.

Bilateral approach

India, however, indirectly refused to take Trump's help adding that it will remain committed to a bilateral approach in handling the matter.

"Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a news briefing following Modi’s two-day visit to the US.

Trump on future ties with China

US President has had a positive outlook on ties with Beijing since taking office last month. Despite an ongoing tit-for-tat tariff war between the two nations, Trump called China “a very important player in the world."

On the future of US ties with Beijing, Donald Trump said, “I think we are going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID...I think China is a very important player in the world.”

He added that China "can help us get this war over with Ukraine and Russia.”

