US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday (Feb 14) that one does not have to "trust" the Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate the peace deal with Ukraine. Hegseth, at a press conference in Poland with the Polish defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, expressed his expectations on Trump’s talks with Putin.

Advertisment

Also read: Ukraine's Zelensky says talks with Trump ‘not enough’ for peace as Russia skips Munich Security Conference

"Is there trust there? No," Hegseth said.

"You don’t have to operate under a position of trust in order to negotiate a deal. But again, I’m the secretary of defence, it’s not my job to read the mind of Vladimir Putin," he added.

Advertisment

The defence secretary said that it ultimately would be Trump who would bring Putin and Zelensky on the table to negotiate.

Also read: JD Vance threatens 'economic,' 'military' sanctions against Russia if Putin denies peace talk with Ukraine

"You don’t have to trust somebody in order to negotiate with them, but as Ronald Reagan said, if you don’t trust, you need to verify," he added.

Advertisment

US troops could be deployed in Ukraine?

Hegseth further said that he "does not believe" US troops could be deployed to Ukraine. But added that America is open for negotiation.

Also read: 'India not neutral', says PM Modi on Ukraine-Russia war, thanks Trump for initiative to end war

"Negotiations happen. The president has latitude, and what happens is those negotiations is his prerogative," Hegseth said.

European involvement

Further in the conference, Hegseth gave a hint at the European involvement in Ukraine talks.

WATCH: Trump’s NATO Meeting sparks tensions over Ukraine peace talks

"So what those borders ultimately look like...I think is part of the discussion that would be had between our president, Zelensky, Putin and likely Europe’s involvement in those discussions as well," Hegseth said.

(With inputs from agencies)