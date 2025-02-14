The trial of controversial former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales came to an end on Friday (Feb 14) by the authorities as a verdict is expected soon. Rubiales, in the spotlight for kissing Spanish female footballer Jenni Hermoso during the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup presentation ceremony will soon learn the verdict. The incident was met with huge criticism leading to Rubiales’s resignation from the post of RFEF chief.

Advertisment

Trail ends in Luis Rubiales kiss row

"With this, believe it or not, we are done," judge Jose Manuel Fernandez-Prieto told the court in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid after Rubiales declined his right to make a final statement.

More to Follow…