American influencer and boxer Logan Paul, brother of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, has challenged Argentina football player Lionel Messi to a fight in the ring. The challenge comes amid the ongoing legal battle between Paul and Messi's energy drinks. Paul claimed that he'll drop the lawsuit if Messi meets him in the ring in 2025.

What's the dispute?

Paul launched an energy drink PRIME with rapper KSI in 2022. In October 2024, Messi's MAS+ drink was launched and was accused by PRIME of copying the packaging, which led to a suit being filed.

In response, Messi's team also filed a countersuit accusing PRIME of anti-competitive practices. In turn, PRIME filed a counter-countersuit on Messi's beverage.

Logan Paul's fight challenge to Messi

Taking the fight to social media, Paul shared a video and said: “Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone noticed it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what? This ain’t justice. So we countersued, obviously. If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment?"

“Hey, hey, all jokes aside, I will consider [dropping lawsuit] if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025 [takes place]. I’ll see you in the ring," added Paul.

Who is Logan Paul?

Paul is an American YouTuber, Influencer, entrepreneur, boxer and wrestler. He has also been involved in multiple controversies over the years.

Paul had also fought professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in 2021. His brother Jake also fought and defeated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout last year.

Who is Lionel Messi?

Messi is known as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game. He has won numerous accolades in his illustrious career, including the FIFA World Cup for Argentina in 2022.