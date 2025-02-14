Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 14) shared the highlights from his "extremely fruitful" visit to the US.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the Prime Minister shared a 03:45 min video with the caption, “Here are highlights from an extremely fruitful USA visit. From energy to education, trade to technology and AI to space…many issues discussed.”

The video posted by him showed key moments from his visit to Washington, during which he met and interacted with top US officials, businessmen and President Donald Trump.

Also read | Ukraine's Zelensky says Trump talks ‘not enough’ for peace as Russia skips Munich Security Conference

Advertisment

The video

The video starts with the Prime Minister getting a ceremonial welcome as he arrives at the Blair House, the President’s Guest House, in Washington DC.

It shows him shaking hands and interacting with Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and tech billionaire Elon Musk. In the video, Trump and Modi can be seen warmly embracing each other as they meet for the first time since the former returned to the White House.

Advertisment

The video shared by the PM also featured highlights from his media briefing with Trump.

Also read | JD Vance threatens 'economic,' 'military' sanctions against Russia if Putin denies peace talk with Ukraine

Modi, Trump discuss strengthening bilateral partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday (local time) to discuss strengthening the India-US bilateral partnership across various sectors.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump held productive discussions in Washington DC. They deliberated on ways to strengthen the India-US partnership across various sectors."

US President Donald Trump also shared pictures from his meeting with PM Modi. While sharing the pictures on X, Trump stated, "President Donald J. Trump and Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi."

(With inputs from agencies)





