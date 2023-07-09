Top 10 world news: France bans sale of fireworks, US claims to have killed IS leader in Syria, and more

The French government released an official decree, on Sunday (July 9) announcing a ban on the sale, possession and transport of fireworks over the July 14 Bastille Day celebration weekend. In other news, The US military revealed, on Sunday that it had carried out a targeted strike resulting in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, a prominent leader of the Islamic State located in eastern Syria, reported Reuters.

France bans the sale of fireworks for Bastille Day celebration after riots





The French government released an official decree, on Sunday (July 9) announcing a ban on the sale, possession and transport of fireworks over the July 14 Bastille Day celebration weekend.

In an announcement made on Sunday, the US military revealed that it had carried out a targeted strike resulting in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, a prominent leader of the Islamic State located in eastern Syria, reported Reuters.

A presenter at the BBC has been suspended following allegations of paying a teenager a substantial amount of money in exchange for sexually explicit photographs, as reported by the Independent.

Ukrainian defence official, on Sunday (July 9) seemingly revealed that the country’s forces attacked the bridge connecting Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea, last year.

The body of a missing 59-year-old Mexican journalist was found in the country’s Nayarit with signs of violence, said the state public prosecutor’s office, on Saturday (July 8). This comes days after Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sanchez Iniguez was reported missing last week.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Sunday (July 9) met opposition leaders in South Korea who had expressed strong concerns over Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant.

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday headed to Europe for a three-nation tour which will be dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war, approval of cluster munitions for Kyiv and membership in expanding NATO military alliance.

In one of the biggest protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's justice system reforms, tens of thousands reportedly gathered on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel's top business hub.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday, July 10. The decision was prompted by the continuous heavy rainfall that the national capital has been experiencing since Saturday.