Islamic State leader Usamah al-Muhajir killed in Syria: US central command

In an announcement made on Sunday, the US military revealed that it had carried out a targeted strike resulting in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, a prominent leader of the Islamic State located in eastern Syria, reported Reuters.

The strike was conducted on Friday using MQ-9 drones, which had earlier encountered interference from Russian aircraft during an incident that endured nearly two hours, according to a statement from US Central Command.

“The strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours,” the statement from US Central Command said as reported by the Guardian.

The US Air Force released video footage that purportedly captured the encounter between the drones and Russian fighter jets on Wednesday, demonstrating the need for the MQ-9 Reapers to employ evasive manoeuvres. Expressing concern over the incident, the US Air Forces Central issued a statement condemning the actions of the Russian air forces operating in Syria, characterising them as unprofessional and unsafe.

Lt Gen Alex Grynkewich, commander of Ninth Air Force in the Middle East, recounted that one of the Russian pilots deliberately positioned their aircraft in front of a drone and engaged the SU-35's afterburner, intentionally impeding the safe operation of the drone by the operator.

The US military's strike against Usamah al-Muhajir, the ISIS leader, is part of its ongoing efforts to counter the threat posed by the extremist group in the region.