Israel judicial reforms: Testing times for Netanyahu as countrywide protests expand

In one of the biggest protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's justice system reforms, tens of thousands reportedly gathered on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel's top business hub.

According to N12 News and Channel 13, while tens of thousands of people participated in demonstrations in the rest of the world, the rally in Tel Aviv drew significantly larger crowds.

The wave of protests began in January when the government announced plans to overhaul the judiciary, which critics said, would reduce the Supreme Court's powers and grant the coalition more influence in appointing judges.

The protests had subsided somewhat in late March when Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, suspended the reform plan to engage in compromise talks with opposition parties while aiming to reach a broad agreement on justice reforms. Netanyahu's standoff on justice system reforms The talks between Netanyahu government and the opposition parties did not yield any results last month, following which Netanyahu revived his government's pursuance to rein in what it says is an overreaching, left-leaning, and elitist Supreme Court.

He claimed that the new proposals are more moderate in nature. Israel judicial reforms: Parliamentary vote next week The Israeli Parliament, Knesset, is scheduled to conduct the first of three votes on the initial bill next week.

This is after a legislative committee chaired by a Netanyahu ally last week approved a bill that would prevent Israel's courts from scrutinising the “reasonableness” of decisions made by elected officials.

The legislature could hold a preliminary vote on the bill as early as Monday.

The aforementioned bill aims to limit the Supreme Court's power to overturn decisions made by the government, ministers, and elected officials.

Opposition parties argue that this step represents a dangerous erosion of judicial independence, which could ultimately subject the Supreme Court to political influence and pave the way for corruption.

Benjamin Netanyahu faces an ongoing corruption trial. Amid that, he has sought to reassure Western allies and foreign investors that the proposed changes will enhance the separation of powers within the government.

