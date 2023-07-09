France bans the sale of fireworks for Bastille Day celebration after riots

The French government released an official decree on Sunday (July 9) announcing a ban on the sale, possession and transport of fireworks over the July 14 weekend. This comes over a week after France witnessed six nights of riots and unrest over the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer at a traffic stop. What did the French government say? The French government decree published in the Official Journal or Journal Officiel on Sunday stated, “In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively.”

However, the ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, the statement added. The decree also came into effect immediately.

This also comes a day after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, in an interview with the daily newspaper Le Parisien said that the government would deploy “massive means to protect the French” during the national holiday, amid worries of a possible resurgence of rioting and went on to call July 13-14 as “sensitive days”. Recent riots and protests in France According to reports, fireworks were among some of the weapons used against the French police by the protesters and rioters amid the six-night unrest following the fatal shooting of a teenager of North African descent, Nahel M. The incident has since renewed long-standing complaints of discrimination, police violence and systemic racism among law enforcement in France.

Over the six days of unrest and riots across multiple cities in France, more than 3,700 protesters were arrested, including at least 1,160 minors, after they lit thousands of cars on fire, attacked schools, town halls, police stations, banks and businesses, and set nearly a thousand buildings.

Days after the rioting eased across France, the police also banned a march, on Saturday, for the 24-year-old Black man, Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016. However, at least 2,000 protesters defied the ban and gathered in central Paris’ Place de la Republique but were dispersed by the police and later seen peacefully marching towards Boulevard Magenta instead.

According to reports, at least 30 similar demonstrations and protests have been planned across France over the weekend, including the cities of Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg. Bastille Day celebrations Notably, while fireworks are an annual feature of Bastille Day celebrations, they are also used during protests in the country and have sparked concerns amid French authorities. Bastille Day, which is France’s national day, is celebrated every year on July 14 with fireworks across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)



