Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan for engaging in 'malicious campaign' against army chief

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, on Sunday, for engaging in a 'vile, sinister and malicious campaign' against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Sharif took to Twitter and lashed out at the PTI chief saying that his tricks have been 'badly exposed'.

"Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed," he said.

He then further condemned the former Pakistan PM for planning desperate moves to coerce his way back into power after a failed planned attack on the state symbols.

"After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate and wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence and hatred is over," he said.

"Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else," he further said.

He then restated the support of the people of Pakistan and the political parties for the armed forces and army chief Gen Munir.

"The people of Pakistan and the political parties stand behind their Army Chief and the armed forces like a rock & will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity," he added. Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister & malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023 × Shehbaz Sharif orders legal action against ones involved in 'malicious campaigns' As per Geo.tv reports, Sharif, in a press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, ordered the authorities to take legal action against the ones involved in malicious acts inside the country and abroad.

“It is a clear message to 9th May planners, facilitators and handlers that conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed,” the statement added. Local court in Pakistan upholds maintainability of Toshakhana case A local court in Pakistan on Saturday upheld the maintainability of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, as per Geo News reports.

The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Humayun Dilawar, with the hearing set to take place on July 12.

Last year, on October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former PM in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

Then in the month of May this year, a trial court rejected the former Pakistan PM's petition, challenging the

maintainability of the reference. The court also indicted the PTI chief who declined all the accusations levelled against him.

Khan then challenged the trial court's decision before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination within a span of seven days, according to Geo news reports.

(With inputs from agencies)



