Fukushima water release: IAEA chief meets South Korean lawmakers amid protests

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Sunday (July 9) met opposition leaders in South Korea who had expressed strong concerns over Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant. The meeting comes a day after political parties and a large number of citizens gathered in Seoul to protest against Japan's plan.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, IAEA Director Grossi said on Sunday it was logical that Japan's plan to release radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant was attracting great interest in the region. Grossi said he understood that concerns remained over the plan but added that a review by the IAEA released last week found it was "in conformity with international safety standards" if executed as per plan.

"The issue at hand today has attracted a lot of interest, and this is absolutely logical because the actions and the way in which Japan will be addressing this ... have important implications," Grossi said during the meeting with Democratic Party leaders in Seoul. IAEA's findings have shortcomings: Democratic Party A member of the Democratic Party, who chaired a special committee on the matter, said that the IAEA's findings had shortcomings and the widespread public concerns over safety in the country were "legitimate and reasonable".

Wi Seong-gon, the committee chairman, told Grossi, "We deeply regret that the IAEA concluded Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant meets international standards."

Recently, the IAEA issued a report saying that Japan's water discharge plan is "consistent" with international safety standards and would have "a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment".

On Saturday, the Justice Party, the Progressive Party, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, environmental groups, and social organisations in South Korea rallied in Seoul to oppose the plan.

"More than 80 per cent of the South Koreans oppose discharging the nuclear-contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea. The one-sided attitude of the South Korean government and the ruling party in favour of Japan is really hard to understand. That's why I'm here to protest. If I don't do anything, nothing will be achieved. I would join this rally, even if I can only contribute a little bit of strength," a demonstrator at the rally, who did not wish to be identified, told China Central Television (CCTV).

On Friday, the ruling government in South Korea said it respected the IAEA's report and that its analysis had found the release will not have "any meaningful impact" on its waters. North Korea slams IAEA's backing of Japan's plan North Korea criticised IAEA's backing of Japan's plan by calling the agency's action "unjust" and a demonstration of double standards, citing the UN nuclear watchdog's work to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

China too criticised the move towards discharging the water and threatened action if the plan moved ahead.

(With inputs from agencies)

