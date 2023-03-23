Top 10 world news: Ex-Russian prez warns on any attempt to arrest Putin, and more

As the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague recently issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, former president Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday (March 23) that any attempt to arrest Putin will be considered a declaration of war against Russia. On Wednesday, a California lawmaker introduced legislation that seeks to ban discrimination based on caste. And in Wyoming, a district court judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an abortion ban that took effect a few days earlier.

Former Russian President and a staunch Putin-ally Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday (March 23) that any attempt to arrest President Putin will be considered as a declaration of war against Russia. He was speaking with Russian journalists.

A California lawmaker on Wednesday (March 22) has introduced a legislation that seeks to ban discrimination based on caste. If the bill introduced by Senator Aisha Wahab gets passed, California will be first state in the US to ban discrimination based on caste.

A Wyoming district court judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an abortion ban that took effect a few days earlier. As reported by the news agency The Associated Press, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens decided to halt the ban amid a challenge in her court.

The manufacturing license of Noida-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd was cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in the aftermath of the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, last year. Reports alleged that they died after consuming cough syrup manufactured in India.

Hindenburg Research, the American research firm said on Thursday that Jack Dorsey's Block has "systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping". That report pushed Block shares to plunge 20%.

Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees as revenue growth tumbles

Accenture Plc, the Irish-American IT company has announced to slash its working force by 19,000. This comes amid a worsening global economic outlook and the firing spree across the IT sector.

Taiwan on Thursday (March 23) recalled its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by the Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina to China. In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship when it sent its foreign minister to China, which seriously damaged the feelings of Taiwan's government and its people.

California may ban food items that contain five chemicals linked to health issues and are already banned in parts of Europe. The proposed law in the state, called AB 418, would apparently ban a host of food items, containing chemically active ingredients such as Titanium dioxide, Red dye No. 3, Potassium bromate, Brominated vegetable oil and Propylparaben.

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards, popularly known as BAFTAs, have announced the nominees for its TV awards which will take place on May 14 in London. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.

European football's governing body UEFA said on Thursday it was launching an investigation into claims Barcelona paid for favourable refereeing decisions. UEFA said its ethics and disciplinary inspectors would probe "a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called 'Caso Negreira'", referring to the Spanish league's former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

