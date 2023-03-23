BAFTA TV Awards 2023 full nominations list: The Responders leads with six nods
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards, popularly known as BAFTAs, have announced the nominees for its TV awards which will take place on May 14 in London. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.
This is going to Hurt and The Responders lead this year's nominations list with six nods each. Other leading shows include Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses, which have five nominations each. There are four nominations apiece for comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?, as well as three boy-based dramas - Top Boy, Somewhere Boy and Big Boys.
Here's the complete list of nominees for BAFTA TV Awards 2023.
DRAMA SERIES
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
MINI-SERIES
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
International Series
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Leading actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake – Anne
Sarah Lancashire – Julia
Vicky McClure – Without Sin
Leading actor
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt
Chaske Spencer – The English
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Male performance in a comedy programme
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
Supporting actor
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Josh Finan – The Responder
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Supporting Actress
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
Lesley Manville – Sherwood
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors
Lee Mack, The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Specialist factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone
Reality and constructed factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Traitors
We Are Black and British
Current affairs
Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure
Children of the Taliban
The Crossing: Exposure
Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama
Entertainment programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later … With Jools Holland
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing