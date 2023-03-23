BAFTA TV Awards 2023 full nominations list: The Responders leads with six nods

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards, popularly known as BAFTAs, have announced the nominees for its TV awards which will take place on May 14 in London. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.



This is going to Hurt and The Responders lead this year's nominations list with six nods each. Other leading shows include Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses, which have five nominations each. There are four nominations apiece for comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?, as well as three boy-based dramas - Top Boy, Somewhere Boy and Big Boys.

Here's the complete list of nominees for BAFTA TV Awards 2023.



DRAMA SERIES

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

MINI-SERIES

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

International Series

The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

Leading actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake – Anne

Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky McClure – Without Sin

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt

Chaske Spencer – The English

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Josh Finan – The Responder

Salim Daw – The Crown

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus



Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors

Lee Mack, The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors

We Are Black and British

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure

Children of the Taliban

The Crossing: Exposure

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama