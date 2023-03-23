ugc_banner

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 full nominations list: The Responders leads with six nods

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Mar 23, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards, popularly known as BAFTAs, have announced the nominees for its TV awards which will take place on May 14 in London. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.  

This is going to Hurt and The Responders lead this year's nominations list with six nods each. Other leading shows include Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses, which have five nominations each. There are four nominations apiece for comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?, as well as three boy-based dramas - Top Boy, Somewhere Boy and Big Boys.

Here's the complete list of nominees for BAFTA TV Awards 2023. 

DRAMA SERIES 
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy

MINI-SERIES
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt

International Series
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine 
Pachinko 
The White Lotus 

Leading actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown 
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake – Anne 
Sarah Lancashire – Julia 
Vicky McClure – Without Sin 

Leading actor
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt 
Chaske Spencer – The English 
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders 
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses 
Martin Freeman – The Responder 
Taron Egerton – Black Bird 

Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? 
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth 
Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons 
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia 
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls 
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers 

Male performance in a comedy programme
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 
Jon Pointing – Big Boys 
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic 
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? 
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows 
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws 

Supporting actor
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood 
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses 
Josh Finan – The Responder 
Salim Daw – The Crown 
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy 
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus 

Supporting Actress
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder 
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters 
Fiona Shaw – Andor 
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy 
Lesley Manville – Sherwood 
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy 

Entertainment performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats 
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors
Lee Mack, The 1% Club 
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan 
Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard 
Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal 

Specialist factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes 
The Green Planet 
How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa 
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone

Reality and constructed factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 
The Traitors 
We Are Black and British

Current affairs
Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure 
Children of the Taliban 
The Crossing: Exposure 
Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama

Entertainment programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 
Later … With Jools Holland 
The Masked Singer 
Strictly Come Dancing 

