Attempt to arrest Putin will be a declaration of war, says former Russian president

Former Russian President and a staunch Putin-ally Dmitry Medvedev has warned on Thursday (March 23) that any attempt to arrest President Putin will be taken as a declaration of war against Russia. He was speaking with Russian journalists.

While his interaction with journalists which included those from state news agency TASS, Medvedev said Ukraine was part of "Greater Russia," and added that he saw no prospects for reviving Russia's ties with the West in the near future. Medvedev is now deputy chairman of Russia's security council.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War: Risk of Nuclear clash is at highest level in decades

The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague recently issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for war crimes in connection with deportation of Ukrainian children during the raging conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian side has vehemently rejected the warrant and has raised questions on its legality.

Medvedev on Thursday, said that the threat of nuclear conflict was growing and that the nuclear parity with the US and their allies and even Russia’s superiority guarantees its integrity although West strives to break the country up.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Februry 24 last year. After sustained territorial gains in the first few months of the conflict, the Russian forces had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives. However, Ukrainian forces are facing Russian pressure especially around the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

(With inputs from agencies)

