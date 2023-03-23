Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees as revenue growth tumbles

Accenture Plc, the Irish-American IT company has announced to slash its working force by 19,000. This comes amid a worsening global economic outlook and the firing spree across the IT sector.

The company is also expecting a considerable dip in its annual revenue amid speculations that global companies might look forward to slashing their IT budgets amid the financial crisis. The company now estimates its annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10%, lower than the previously estimated range of 8% to 11%.

As per a statement released by the company, revenue for the current quarter is expected to be between $16.1 billion and $16.7 billion. Accenture reported that its new bookings increased by 13% to $22.1 billion during the quarter, while its revenues increased by 5% to $15.8 billion.

During the second quarter, Accenture reported business optimisation expenses of $244 million. Through the fiscal year 2024, the corporation projected that its total costs will be close to $1.5 billion.

The corporation disclosed that more than half of the layoffs will directly affect employees at its non-billable corporate functions. The company's shares increased 4% before the closing bell.

Accenture's announcement comes amid a layoff spree in the IT and tech sector. Tech giants including Google, Meta and Amazon have already set in motion a wave of layoffs, and experts predict that it will last at least through the first half of 2023.

As concerns about a coming recession grow, Amazon has announced another 9,000 job layoffs across its cloud services, advertising, and Twitch departments. Meta has also reduced its total workforce by 20,000 since September last year. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg recently warned that the climate of layoffs might last for many years to come.