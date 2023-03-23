Taiwan recalls ambassador to Honduras over its foreign minister’s China visit

Taiwan on Thursday (March 23) recalled its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by the Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina to China. In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship when it sent its foreign minister to China, which seriously damaged the feelings of Taiwan's government and its people. "We have decided to immediately recall our ambassador in Honduras to express our strong dissatisfaction," the statement said as reported by the news agency AFP.

Taiwan's response comes as Honduran Foreign Minister Reina was heading to China to hold discussions on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Chinese government.

Reina is accompanied by lawmaker Xiomara Zelaya, the daughter of President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, three government and diplomatic officials told AFP on Thursday. The Honduran delegation will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. However, Beijing has not confirmed the visit.

China has claimed democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day — by force, if necessary. Under Beijing's "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan. Taipei also maintains a somewhat similar policy and has cut ties with countries that switched recognition to Beijing.

Last week, Honduran President Castro ordered Foreign Minister Reina to establish diplomatic relations with China, a move which was severely criticised by Taiwan. Reina had said that economic necessity and Taiwan's refusal to increase financial aid to Honduras were behind the decision to establish ties with Beijing.

If Honduras does formally switch recognition, it would leave Taiwan with just 13 countries with which it has formal diplomatic ties.

On Thursday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was asked by lawmakers regarding reports that Honduras demanded more aid to which Wu said his government was not prepared to accept an "unreasonable request".

"I will be frank, we are in a rather difficult situation. We are still trying our best, and we will do our best to the last minute. But we will not accept any unreasonable request, from Honduras or any other country, especially if they are opaque," Wu said, AFP reported.

Starting next week, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will visit diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize and she would be stopping in New York and Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies)





