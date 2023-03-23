Wyoming district court judge halts abortion ban days after it took effect

A Wyoming district court judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked an abortion ban that took effect a few days earlier. As reported by the news agency The Associated Press, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens decided to halt the ban amid a challenge in her court.

The ban went into effect Sunday and prohibits abortion in most circumstances. It was applied to most circumstances but there were a few exceptions for incest, sexual assault, cases of "lethal fetal anomaly" or any risk to the pregnant person.

A Wyoming Constitution amendment states that adults have the right to make their own health care decisions, Republicans enacted a ban that states abortion is not health care.

The act says, citing the Wyoming constitution: "Abortion as defined in this act is not health care. Instead of being health care, abortion is the intentional termination of the life of an unborn baby."

However, Owens said it's up to the courts, not lawmakers, to decide whether that's the case. As quoted by the agency, Owens said in an oral decision, "The state can not legislate away a constitutional right. It’s not clear whether abortion is health care. The court has to then decide that."

Wyoming on Sunday become the first state to ban abortion pills. The governor signed a bill that made prescribing or selling them illegal and any violation is punishable.

