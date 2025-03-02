British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that this is a "once-in-a-generation moment" for the security of Europe as he hosts a crucial defence summit in London on Sunday (Mar 1).

Advertisment

In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is "fully coordinated" with US President Donald Trump and his staff on the proposal to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Putin is interested in continuation and return of the war”.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

'Once in a generation moment for security': UK PM Starmer opens Ukraine defence summit in London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday (March 1) warned that this is a "once-in-a-generation moment" for the security of Europe, adding that getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital.

Advertisment

Israel ‘fully coordinated’ with Trump to extend phase one of Gaza ceasefire for 50 days, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (March 1) that Israel is "fully coordinated" with US President Donald Trump and his staff on the proposal to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire for another 50 days.

‘Putin is interested in quick return of the war’, says Zelensky as European leaders meet in London

Following his meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the European leaders’ summit in London on Sunday (Mar 2), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Putin is interested in continuation and return of the war”.

Elon Musk mocks Ukraine’s Zelensky in social media meme for seeking security guarantees

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X, mocking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his spat at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

‘Not a litre until Trump is finished’: Norway’s firm cuts supply to US over Trump, Zelensky White House spat

Haltbakk Bunkers, one of the largest Norwegian oil and shipping companies, has announced to cut off all fuel supply for US Navy vessels in a move to express solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his fiery argument with US President Donald Trump.

Warnings of famine risk in Gaza ‘a lie’, says Israel as it suspends aid into Gaza over ceasefire extension

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday (Mar 2) called the warnings of famine risk in Gaza "a lie" following suspension of supply entries into Gaza by Israel.

‘Don’t take the bait’: Zelensky was warned hours before White House spat with Trump

Hours before the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Feb 28), Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had warned the Ukrainian president “not to take the bait” and encouraged him not to get into an argument.

'Zelensky would run naked in NYC for getting security guarantees', says Denmark defence committee's chair

Denmark's defence committee's chair on Sunday (March 1) said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would "run naked through New York City if that will get him security guarantees and save his country.

LIVE | Oscars 2025 Live: Which movie have the most nominations?

The biggest night in the world of cinema is here! The 97th Academy Awards will begin in a few hours, honoring the best of the best cinematic work released in 2024.

Highlights | IND vs NZ Highlights Cricket Score: India wins by 44 runs; will play Australia in semis

The last group stage fixture of Champions Trophy 2025 is being played in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 2). Both India and New Zealand are at four points each from their two wins so far. The winner of today's match will decide who finishes on top of Group A in the semi-final match-ups as well.