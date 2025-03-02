Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday (Mar 2) called the warnings of famine risk in Gaza "a lie" following suspension of supply entries into Gaza by Israel.

"With regards to this starvation [claim], that was a lie during all this war. That was a lie," Saar said at a press conference in Jerusalem when asked about what would happen if people began to starve.

Israel also issued a warning to Hamas of potential "consequences" if the group refused a proposed temporary extension of the truce in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that, from this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be suspended," his office said in a statement.

"Israel will not accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists with its refusal, there will be other consequences," the statement added.

Following Israel's announcement of Gaza aid suspension, Netanyahu's spokesman Omer Dostri wrote on X, "No trucks entered Gaza this morning, nor will they at this stage."

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose party plays a key role in keeping Netanyahu's government in power, welcomed the move.

Stopping aid "until Hamas is destroyed or completely surrenders and all our hostages are freed is an important step in the right direction", he said on Telegram, calling for a renewed fight "until total victory" against Hamas.

"We have remained in government to ensure this," he added.

The proposed extension, according to the Israeli statement, would involve a two-stage hostage release. Initially, half of the hostages currently held in Gaza would be freed on the effective date of the agreement. The remaining hostages would be released upon the successful negotiation of a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas slams move, calls it 'war crime'

Hamas slammed the move, calling it a "war crime" and a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu's "decision to suspend humanitarian aid is cheap blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant coup against the (ceasefire) agreement", the militant group said in a statement.

Hamas called on "mediators and the international community to pressure" Israel to "put an end to these punitive, immoral measures against more than two million people in the Gaza Strip".

The militant group also issued a warning to Israel stating that it will "bear responsibility" for hostages' fate.

(With inputs from agencies)