IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: The last group stage fixture of Champions Trophy 2025 is being played in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 2). Both, India and New Zealand are at four points each from their two wins so far. The winner of today's match will decide who finishes on top of Group A the semi-final match-ups as well.

If India wins, they will play Australia - the second placed team in Group B - in first semi-final on March 4 in Dubai. Shall they lose, they will play South Africa - top team in Group B - in the first semi-final in Dubai.

As for New Zealand, irrespective of their win or loss, they'll play in the second semi-final in Lahore on March 5. The different venues are because of the hybrid model adopted for the tournament.

Under the hybrid model, India play all its matches in Dubai including the semi-final and the final (Mar 9) if they make it. This was done after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to send the team to Pakistan due to political tensions between two countries.

Shall India reach the final, it'll be their third consecutive one in the ICC tournaments after 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.

