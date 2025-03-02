IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: The last group stage fixture of Champions Trophy 2025 is being played in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 2). Both, India and New Zealand are at four points each from their two wins so far. The winner of today's match will decide who finishes on top of Group A the semi-final match-ups as well.
If India wins, they will play Australia - the second placed team in Group B - in first semi-final on March 4 in Dubai. Shall they lose, they will play South Africa - top team in Group B - in the first semi-final in Dubai.
As for New Zealand, irrespective of their win or loss, they'll play in the second semi-final in Lahore on March 5. The different venues are because of the hybrid model adopted for the tournament.
Under the hybrid model, India play all its matches in Dubai including the semi-final and the final (Mar 9) if they make it. This was done after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to send the team to Pakistan due to political tensions between two countries.
Shall India reach the final, it'll be their third consecutive one in the ICC tournaments after 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.
Mar 02, 2025 21:53 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: India to play Australia in first semi-final on March 4
Mar 02, 2025 21:40 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: India wins by 44 runs
Varun's five-wicket haul helped India register a comfortable 44-run win over New Zealand. India will now face Australia on March 4 in first semi-final.
Mar 02, 2025 21:38 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: India a wicket away from win
Varun's five-for has put India on the verge of winning against New Zealand
Mar 02, 2025 21:17 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: 10 overs to go, New Zealand need 85 runs to win.
With the last ten overs remaining, New Zealand need 85 runs to win. New Zealand will be hopeful as Kane Williamson is at the crease and is unbeaten at 80 runs off 118 balls
Score:
New Zealand: 167/6 (40 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 21:06 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!
Third wicket for Varun as he dismisses Michael Bracewell
Score:
New Zealand: 159/6 (37.1 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 21:00 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!
Varun is at it again! He sends back Glenn Phillips for 8 runs off 12 balls. New Zealand need 99 runs in 86 balls.
Score:
New Zealand: 151/5 (35.4 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 20:45 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!
Ravindra Jadeja strikes as Tom Latham departs for 14 runs
Score:
New Zealand: 134/4 (32.3 overs)Tom Latham lbw b Jadeja 14 (20b 0x4 0x6) SR: 70
Mar 02, 2025 20:39 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: After 30 overs, New Zealand 129/3
Chasing down the target of 249 runs, New Zealand are 129/3 at the end of 30 overs. Kane Williamson, who is unbeaten at 63 off 88 balls is at the crease along with Tom Latham, who is unbeaten at 14 off 19 balls.
Score:
New Zealand: 129/3 (30 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 20:23 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: 100 up for New Zealand
The Kiwis brought their 100 runs in the 25th over of the innings. Kane Williamson is unbeaten at 45 off 73 balls along with Tom Latham.
Score:
New Zealand: 105/3 (26.3 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 20:18 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!
Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India as Daryl Mitchell walks back to the pavilion.
Score:
New Zealand: 93/3 (25.1 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 20:06 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: After 20 overs, New Zealand steady in run chase
After the end of 20 overs, New Zealand are in driving seat with Kane Williamson and Daryl Mithcell at the crease.
Score:
New Zealand: 87/2 (21 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 19:24 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!
Varun Chakaravarthy sends Will Young packing for 22 runs.
Score:
New Zealand: 49/2 (11.3 overs)
Mar 02, 2025 18:53 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!
New Zealand lose their first wicket as Rachin Ravindra falls for 6 runs to Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel dives forward to take a brilliant catch
Score:
New Zealand: 17/1 (4.1 overs)
Rachin Ravindra c Patel b Pandya 6 (12b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
Mar 02, 2025 18:39 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: New Zealand start their innings
Blackcaps have opened the innings with Rachin Ravindra and Will Young. They are chasing target of 249 run set by India.
Mar 02, 2025 18:03 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: India finish at 249/9 in 50 overs
Sensational bowling performance by New Zealand as they stop India at 249/9 in 50 overs. For India, only Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42) and somewhat Hardik Pandya (45) could some runs while others just got the start and then lost the wicket.
IND: 249/9 (Iyer 79, Henry 5/42)
Join us in about 40 for the chase.
Mar 02, 2025 17:39 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!
Oh My Williamson! These Kwisi can certanly fly as Williamson takes a diving catch at point to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja c Williamson b Henry 16
Score:
IND: 223/7 in 46 overs
-
Mar 02, 2025 17:13 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!
RAHUL gone! A brilliant ball by Kiwi skip Santner as he takes out Rahul at crucial moment. A good catch by Latham as well. Last 10 to go, let's see how much India score.
KL Rahul c †Latham b Santner 23
Score:
IND: 185/6 in 40 overs
Mar 02, 2025 16:59 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!
Iyer out! Another good catch by the Kiwis as Iyer goes back for a well-made 79. Hardik Pandya joins KL Rahul on the crease.
Shreyas Iyer c Young b O'Rourke 79
Score:
IND: 172/5 in 36.2 overs
Mar 02, 2025 16:55 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Iyer keeps cruising
Iyer is key for India here as he continues his good form and has added 42 runs with KL Rahul for the fifth wicket. With last 14 overs remaining, India would like to add at least 100 runs more to their total.
Score:
IND: 170/4 in 36 overs
-
Mar 02, 2025 16:32 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!!
Axar departs! He had added 99 runs with Shreyas but a top edge coupled with a good catch by Willamson ended the innings.
Axar Patel c Williamson b Ravindra 42
Score:
IND: 128/4 in 29.2 overs
Mar 02, 2025 16:05 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Iyer, Axar put up 50 stand
Some balance returning to the game as Iyer and Axar's partnership crosses 50 and the duo now look to capitalize on good work done.
Score:
IND: 90/3 in 23 overs
Mar 02, 2025 15:38 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Shreyas, Iyer rebuild for India
Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have made sure India don't lose anymore wickets after top three as they continue the rebuilding process. The duo, however, are batting slowly at the moment to negate the Kiwi advantage.
Score:
IND: 46/3 in 15 overs
Mar 02, 2025 15:04 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!
WHAT A CATCH by GLENN PHILLIPS! Kohli slashed it hard to point where Phillis flew to his right and plucked the ball out of thin air - third wicket down for India before 50!
Virat Kohli c Phillips b Henry 11
Score:
IND: 30/3 in 6.4 overs
Mar 02, 2025 14:56 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!
Rohit goes and India lose second wicket! The skipper tries to pull Jamieson but the ball was a bit high and caught easily at leg-point. New Zealand making early inroads.
Rohit Sharma c Young b Jamieson 15
Score:
IND: 22/2 in 5.1 overs
Mar 02, 2025 14:44 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: WICKET!!
India lose thier first wicket as Gill gets trapped LBW against the tun of play. A regular ball drifting towards leg as he misses the flick and found plumb. India lose review as well.
Shubman Gill lbw b Henry 2
Score:
IND: 15/1 in 2.5 overs
Mar 02, 2025 14:39 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: India tentative in start
Some good bowling early on has made sure India openers remain watchful in the first two overs. Just one boundary so far but Rohit and Gill look good.
Score:
IND: 7/0 in 2 overs
Mar 02, 2025 14:09 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mar 02, 2025 14:09 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Playing XI
New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke
Mar 02, 2025 14:03 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score Updates: Toss
New Zealand win toss and elect to bowl first in Dubai against India.