Top 10 world news: Energy firms bumper profits, South Korea crush aftermath, more

The continuous surge in oil and fuel prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war impacted millions globally with people coping with a rise in the cost of living. But some are also profiting from it, especially the energy firms. In other news, it has come to light that South Korean police were alerted about a possible crush in Seoul. But the response was 'inadequate'. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news.

'Windfall of war': Energy firms report bumper profits as millions continue to struggle



Russia-Ukraine war: Apart from BP, several other top Western energy giants have reported huge profits, including Shell, Exxon Mobil and Total Energies PA. This revived calls of imposing new windfall taxes on the energy firms to help the governments.

Did Foxconn staff die due to Covid lockdown? Video claims so, firm issues denial



Since mid-October, Foxconn has been wrestling with a COVID-19 outbreak at its facility in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China.

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks committee from getting Donald Trump's tax records



In an order, the US Supreme Court further ordered that 'a response to the application be filed on or before Thursday, November 10'.

Will Ukraine grain deal survive? Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky



Turkiye was one of the brokers of the grain deal struck in July alongside the United Nations. However, the situation has become complex after Russia announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing from the deal.

South Korea: Police was alerted four hours before the deadly crush



The transcripts of emergency calls released by the police showed the first warning of a possible deadly surge was made at 6:34 pm on Saturday.

Cases declining but Monkeypox remains a 'global health emergency': WHO



The Committee voiced its belief that the situation still satisfies the IHR's requirements for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Brazilian police ordered by supreme court to clear roadblocks by pro-Bolsonaro truckers



While the police said that 192 roadblocks were already removed, Justice Alexandre de Moraes instructed them to take care of all the blockades. The authorities were also instructed to investigate videos showing certain truckers conspiring to organise an armed coup against Lula.

Tories suspend ex-UK minister Matt Hancock for joining 'I'm a Celebrity...' reality show



The Tory Party whips criticised Hancock for taking the decision without informing the party high command and as a result, he will now sit in the House of Commons as an independent MP. The party also said that he will face repercussions for the parliament sessions that he will miss for the show.

UAE and United States to invest $100 billion on clean energy projects



The statement said the partnership would "assemble and stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonisation.

As crisis after crisis plague the world, 'Permacrisis' becomes Collins' word of the year 2022



In a recent tweet, Collins dictionary announced that the one word that can appropriately sum up the year 2022 is 'Permacrisis'.