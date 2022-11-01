Did Foxconn staff die due to Covid lockdown? Video claims so, firm issues denial

Foxconn Technology Group on Tuesday (November 1) denied social media claims which suggested that several people died due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at its main iPhone plant in China.

A video of the same was posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The viral video appeared to describe the deaths of eight Foxconn workers inside a company-operated dormitory.

In a statement, a Foxconn unit said: "There are no deaths at our facility. We believe this is a maliciously edited video. The group is making every effort to ensure the production safety, and health and safety of colleagues."

Since mid-October, Foxconn has been wrestling with a COVID-19 outbreak at its facility in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China. Workers were locked in to stop the spread of the coronavirus to the outside word. Foxconn has repeatedly refrained from disclosing the case load.

