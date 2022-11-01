Will Ukraine grain deal survive? Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky

Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday (November 1) that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak to Russian and Ukrainian presidents with a view to restore the grain deal.

"Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."

Watch | Ukraine hit by water, power cuts; Russia's 'revenge' missile strikes capital Kyiv

Turkiye was one of the brokers of the grain deal struck in July alongside the United Nations. Export of grains from Ukraine, the 'bread basket' of the world was disrupted after Russian invasion in February this year. This had raised fear of global food crisis. The grain deal with Russia ensured safe passage for grain shipments from Ukraine.

However, the situation has become complex after Russia announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing from the deal.

Moscow has said it has suspended its participation for an indefinite time after accusing Kyiv of a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

Also Read | Russia again accuses UK of 'directing and coordinating' Nord Stream blasts

The agreement is set to be renewed on November 19. Erdogan said on Monday that Turkiye will take efforts to keep the agreement afloat.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE