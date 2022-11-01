Russia again accuses UK of 'directing and coordinating' Nord Stream blasts

The Kremlin on Tuesday reiterated its accusations against the United Kingdom of being involved in the 'sabotage' of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. "Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

"There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not just Russian, but international," he added. But Britain's defence ministry is yet to comment on the matter.

Earlier on November 29, the Russian defence ministry had accused British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September. "According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the ministry had said.

Nord Stream gas pipelines, offshore natural gas pipelines in Europe that run from Russia to Germany in the Baltic sea, suffered four successive gas leaks in September, intensifying the energy crisis in Europe amid ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

European leaders had accused Russia of the leak, an assertion that was subsequently denied by the Kremlin, saying that the allegations of Russia damaging Nord Stream were 'stupid'. The leaks were reported in both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines respectively.

The former was operational since 2011 and was closed down by Russia in August for 'maintenance' purposes. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, although complete, never became operational due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that broke out in February this year.

