Cases declining but Monkeypox remains a 'global health emergency': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Tuesday that the monkeypox outbreak still qualifies as a global health emergency and should be treated as such.

As per Reuters a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is WHO's highest level of alert and is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

This was done following the third meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee regarding the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox, held on October 22.

Since the last meeting, improvements have been made in the international response to the multi-nation monkeypox outbreak, including a new understanding of the efficacy of behavioural therapies and vaccines, said the WHO Emergency Committee.

However, the Committee voiced its belief that the situation still satisfies the IHR's requirements for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

As per the committee, a number of reasons are contributing to the ongoing concerns.

These include "ongoing transmission in some regions, continuing preparedness and response inequity within and between WHO Member States, an emerging potential for greater health impact in vulnerable populations, continuing risk of stigma and discrimination, weak health systems in some developing countries, leading to under-reporting, ongoing lack of equitable access to diagnostics, antiviral and vaccines, and research gaps" that need to be addressed.

It further acknowledged that while cases are declining globally, the "picture is mixed".

The risk assessment conducted by the WHO Secretariat concluded that as of 18 October 2022, the public health risk remains moderate globally.

Regionally, the risk was rated as high for the WHO region of the Americas, moderate in the European region (where it went from high to moderate), and low in the Western Pacific region. It remains moderate in the WHO regions of Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, and South-East Asia.

