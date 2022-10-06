New Zealand reports first community transmission of monkeypox, two new cases

Two new cases of monkeypox in New Zealand have been reported by the Ministry of Health.

As opposed to the nine prior cases, where patients contracted the disease while travelling abroad, the cases have been recognised as community transmissions that occurred within New Zealand.

However, according to the Ministry, overall danger is still quite low.

Also read | US: Early data shows monkeypox vaccine to be highly effective

Since there is no proven connection between the two instances and no connection to a known case acquired abroad, health organisations worried that further cases could emerge.

"This is not unexpected and the number is likely to remain low," the Ministry said.

The two new cases are localised to Auckland, and health workers are evaluating the risk of additional transmission by using contact tracing protocols.

Although the virus might affect anyone, the Health Ministry stated that "men who had sex with men" were more at danger.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: